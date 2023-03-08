50/50 Thursdays
12 arrested after massive brawl at alternative school

Twelve people were arrested after a large brawl on the campus of Baton Rouge school Wednesday morning, March 8.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 10:19 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Twelve people were arrested after a large brawl on the campus of EBR Readiness High School in Baton Rouge Wednesday morning, March 8.

The incident included multiple fights across the campus involving both students and parents, officials said.

A Baton Rouge police officer received a severe hip injury and was transported to a hospital, officials said.

One male student has been charged with battery on a police officer, a felony.

The officer was the only person transported to a hospital, but there were other injuries reported including an east Baton Rouge Parish sheriff’s deputy being punched in the face, investigators said.

EBR Readiness, located on East Brookstown Drive near Prescott, is an alternative school that is home to students who have been suspended or expelled from other East Baton Rouge Parish public schools.

The school was formerly known as Brookstown Middle School.

The school remains open with increased security, EBR Schools Director of Communications Ben Lemoine said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

