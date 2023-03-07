50/50 Thursdays
SWLA Arrest Report - March 6, 2023

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 5:20 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for March 6, 2023.

Derek Gerard Jackson, 39, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; trespassing.

Rodney Gene Bergeron, 43, Vinton: Aggravated property damage; aggravated assault with a firearm; illegal use of a dangerous weapon.

Mister Sekoy Castille Sr., 46, Jennings: Contractor fraud under $5,000; contempt of court.

Khouryonte Roysuan Brown, 22, Lake Charles: Burglary of an inhabited dwelling; assault.

Andrew Moss Jr., 41, Lake Charles: Failure to register as a sex offender; contempt of court (2 charges).

Benson Elie Collins, 37, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug.

Steven Howard Budwine, 43, Lake Charles: Possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of a felony; possession of alcoholic beverages in a motor vehicle.

Arnold Keith Harrell Sr., 69, Hayes: Theft under $5,000.

