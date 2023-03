Hackberry, LA (KPLC) - The Cameron Parish sheriff’s office SWAT team will be conducting training on Friday, March 10, at the old Hackberry High School.

Residents may see SWAT team members in full gear around the building. But their weapons will not have live rounds.

The sheriff’s office says their training will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

