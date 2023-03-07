50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Starbucks adds a new drink to its menu

Spring is in the air, and Starbucks is welcoming the season with the introduction of the new...
Spring is in the air, and Starbucks is welcoming the season with the introduction of the new Cinnamon Caramel Cream Nitro Cold Brew, in stores starting Tuesday.(Starbucks)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 10:51 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Starbucks is welcoming a new drink to its menu.

The new Cinnamon Caramel Cream Nitro Cold Brew has cinnamon and caramel flavors swirled into Starbucks Nitro Cold Brew and is topped with cinnamon sweet cream foam and a dusting of cinnamon dolce topping.

The Cinnamon Cream Nitro Cold Brew will be available all year.

“This velvety smooth Nitro Cold Brew provides customers with a fresh take on the fan-favorite caramel flavor,” Starbucks beverage developer Erin Marinan said.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police identify 2 people killed in Moss Bluff motorcycle crash
Police identify 2 people killed in Moss Bluff motorcycle crash
Lindsey Racquel Fontenot, 36, of Iowa Colony, Texas, was killed in a four-vehicle accident on...
One killed in crash near Duson
The parents of a child who died in October 2022 have been arrested on murder charges in...
‘I think we all failed that kid,’ sheriff says after parents arrested in malnourished 12-year-old’s death
Former and current Calcasieu District Attorney react to parole hearing
KK’s Corner killer granted parole, conditions released
McNeese softball head coach James Landreneau announced Monday morning that utility player Jil...
Jil Poullard no longer member of McNeese Softball team

Latest News

A member of the Mexican security forces stands next to a white minivan with North Carolina...
2 kidnapped Americans found dead in Mexico, 2 others alive
This image provided by the Alexandria, Va., Sheriff's Office of Hatchet Speed. Speed, a...
Military veteran convicted of obstruction in Capitol riot
Look out for these recalled eyedrops.
FDA: Two more eyedrops brands recalled due to risks
Hemp gummies purchased at a smoke shop in East Baton Rouge Parish on March 5, 2023, are...
La. House speaker blames health department for illegal hemp products