Residents file suit to prevent railyard off Houston River Road

Calcasieu Parish, LA (KPLC) - Some Calcasieu residents made it clear they oppose a railroad storage yard in their neighborhood. When the zoning board didn’t support the neighborhood, residents filed a lawsuit.

To residents off Houston River Road, the fiery pictures from East Palestine, Ohio make it clear why they don’t want a railyard in their neighborhood.

“It will hold over 2,100 cars carrying hazardous chemicals in and out of here and being stored here. We have a fine example of what just happened in Ohio with the explosion of 20 cars carrying hazardous materials,” said resident Glenda LeJeune.

They filed a petition and showed up at the zoning board meeting in force, but those proposing the railyard won with a six to four vote.

Residents’ attorney Maurice Tynes said the zoning ordinance allows an exception for a railroad but not a railyard.

“A railroad storage yard is where you put 2,100, in this case, tank cars full of ungodly amounts of chemicals, most of which are extremely hazardous, extremely toxic, extremely dangerous, and they move those cars around the yard to load them or unload them, repair them, clean them, do whatever they want to,” he said.

Tynes also said it was wrong for opponents to receive so little time to speak on a development that could so profoundly change their neighborhood.

“They completely violate the public hearing law if there’s no public allowed to speak much. In our case we were basically given two minutes a piece for 10 or 12 people to speak, which was is 20 minutes to decide something that is a multimillion-dollar project,” said Tynes.

Residents are also upset the zoning board had final action on the exception instead of the police jury.

“Absolutely upside down. It’s not fair, it’s not democratic, and the homeowner has to go hire a lawyer that still can only speak two minutes. It’s just not fair,” Tynes said.

Tynes expects the court to declare the board’s action illegal.

Calcasieu Parish officials said they do not comment on pending litigation.

We will let you know when the lawsuit is taken up in court.

