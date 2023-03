DeQuincy, LA (KPLC) - A new, larger library is opening to the public in DeQuincy.

The library, located at 102 N. Pine Street, will open its doors to the public on Wednesday, March 8, at 9 a.m.

The hours of the branch will be Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

