Marsh Madness expected to bring $2 million to SWLA economy

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC)- Opening day for Marsh Madness is Monday, March 6. 40 basketball teams will compete against one another to advance and win the state championship.

“The other team going to come with it, we going to come with it so I don’t like to call the outcome before the game,” Player Omarion Willis said.

Over 20,000 people are expected to be in town for the event this week, which will bring in millions to the community.

“The economic impact is well into the millions. We estimate around two million dollars of economic impact for the week, for this event, so it’s a great time to be in Southwest Louisiana,” Eric Zartler, VP of Sports at Visit Lake Charles said.

You heard it, over $2 million, and it’s all due to traffic from the number of fans and overnight stays. Revenue will be generated from hotels, tourist amenities, and restaurants.

With many options for a culinary dining experience, Tyler Benoit, General Manager of Darrell’s Restaurant said his restaurant has already had plenty of additional customers.

“We actually got a call today, a couple of teams called, they’re coming in tonight, so we usually get pretty busy so it gives us a little more business and makes our day go by a little faster too, if that makes sense,” Benoit said.

Monday marks the first day of Marsh Madness and the event will continue throughout the week.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.