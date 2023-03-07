Hackberry Library celebrates grand opening of new facility

Hackberry, LA (KPLC) - The Hackberry Library celebrated its grand opening.

The project for the new library broke ground about a year ago.

However, plans to build new have been in the works even before the 2020 hurricanes caused damage to the library.

Library officials tell us the old building was too small to keep up with the community.

“I think it was like a 900-square-foot building we were in and they just outgrew it. There was no meeting room. There was no place to do children’s programs. There was no room for our collection to grow,” Delia Sanders said.

Now, the new Hackberry Library has a meeting room, plenty of storage, and a lot more space for community members of all ages to enjoy.

