FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm and humid weather continues for a few more days

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
By Ben Terry
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 5:53 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Temperatures will remain on the warm side for a few more days as we stay on the warm side of a front that remains stalled to our north. This will keep light southerly winds which will continue to usher in the higher humidity and warmer temperatures both day and night. Patchy areas of fog will also return during the nighttime hours, so make sure to use caution on the roads, especially overnight.

Wednesday will again be a lot similar to today with a mix of sun and clouds with afternoon high temperatures warming up into the lower 80s by afternoon. A stray shower or two is also possible, although those chances remain low at 10%. Lows Wednesday night will again be on the warmer side with upper 60s for lows and areas of patchy fog developing late.

By Friday, a very weak front will approach from the northwest, bringing some scattered showers to the area but not dropping temperatures much, until a stronger front arrives late into the weekend. This means any cooler weather that tries to arrive Friday night will get quickly replaced by warmer weather again for Saturday and Sunday with highs near 80 this weekend. The stronger front brings more scattered showers by Sunday evening and a push of cooler temperatures by early next week.

