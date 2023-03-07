FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Similar pattern lasts through Thursday ahead of the next cold front

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Yet another warm day is ahead for SW Louisiana. This morning started pretty much the same way as Monday, with areas of patchy fog and low clouds across the area. Later in the morning though, some of the clouds should begin to dissipate, meaning temperatures warm into the low and mid 70′s. We’ll once again be even warmer during the afternoon with highs again expected to reach the low 80′s away from the coast. We still will be plenty muggy, and that moisture could lead to an isolated shower or two across the area during the late afternoon or early evening. But even if that happens, any activity should remain scattered and likely light.

More fog is possible as we start our Wednesday, with temperatures following the same pattern as high pressure to our east really doesn’t move until later Thursday. It won’t be until Friday that we may start seeing a few changes.

The next cold front pushes through Friday, likely bringing a round of scattered showers along it.

The first comes with a cold front that moves through Friday, bringing better chances for showers to SWLA, though even then activity should remain relatively light so Friday does not look like a washout by any means. Behind the front may come briefly cooler temperatures Saturday, with high’s down into the 70′s and lower humidity. Afterwards a second cold front begins to approach late Sunday into Monday. This one may be a bit stronger and bring better rain chances and maybe more seasonable temperatures for early next week.

- Max Lagano

