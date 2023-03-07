50/50 Thursdays
Change to Social Security benefits could impact people with disabilities

By Jade Moreau
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 9:49 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A big change could be coming for disabled Social Security recipients. It’s one that would help maximize their monthly income.

“I mean, every bit of assistance we have goes a long way,” Wallace Johnson said.

Currently, people with disabilities who receive Supplemental Security Income Benefits see a reduction in their payments if someone helps them with food and groceries regularly. The proposal by the Social Security Administration would change how it calculates food expenses by no longer making it required information given by applicants.

The extra monthly help that could come means a world of difference for people like Wallace Johnson, an education support specialist at Families Helping Families of Southwest Louisiana.

“I had a situation where I had a car, and I couldn’t afford to get the car fixed, so I practically gave it away,” Johnson said. “With a disability and trying to make ends meet, it’s like I can’t afford my car, but I have to pay my bills. I’ve got to get food. I got to do whatever I need to do to survive.”

In the published document on the Federal Register’s website, SSA said it quote ‘expects that these changes will simplify our rules, making them less cumbersome to administer and easier for the public to understand and follow’.

Johnson said families will appreciate the change.

“If the government can help a family to be able to keep their benefits while the family is giving them good, it’s helpful,” Johnson said. “I know a lot of the programs and things that the government had that were assistance that was offered during COVID-19, all of those programs are going to go away.”

A public comment period will be held through April 17.

Families Helping Families is hosting a free Social Security workshop from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, March 21. A public affairs specialist with SSA will be there to answer questions.

To register, CLICK HERE.

