Boil advisory lifted for City of Oakdale

Oakdale water
Oakdale water(KALB)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 10:26 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
OAKDALE, La. (KALB) - The boil advisory that was issued for the City of Oakdale has now been lifted.

The city lost water on Friday, March 3, after experiencing what Mayor Gene Paul called a “catastrophic water failure.” The mayor even declared a State of Emergency for the city.

ORIGINAL STORY: Oakdale facing ‘catastrophic water failure’

Once the water returned, the city was under a boil advisory until the water was cleared for use. The advisory has been lifted and the water is now safe once again.

