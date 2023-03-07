Boil advisory lifted for City of Oakdale

OAKDALE, La. (KALB) - The boil advisory that was issued for the City of Oakdale has now been lifted.

The city lost water on Friday, March 3, after experiencing what Mayor Gene Paul called a “catastrophic water failure.” The mayor even declared a State of Emergency for the city.

ORIGINAL STORY: Oakdale facing ‘catastrophic water failure’

Once the water returned, the city was under a boil advisory until the water was cleared for use. The advisory has been lifted and the water is now safe once again.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.