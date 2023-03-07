50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

3 candidates apply for Beauregard superintendent of schools

(Beauregard Parish School Board)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 9:56 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DeRidder, La. (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish School Board has received three candidates for superintendent.

The school board is searching for a new superintendent to replace Tim Cooley, who retired in January. Applications closed last week.

The following candidates applied for the position:

  • Joseph Bartz, Principal of Rosepine High School
  • Cord Ensminger, Director of Transportation at BPSB
  • Larry Hollie, Assistant Superintendent of BPSB, Interim Superintendent.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police identify 2 people killed in Moss Bluff motorcycle crash
Police identify 2 people killed in Moss Bluff motorcycle crash
Lindsey Racquel Fontenot, 36, of Iowa Colony, Texas, was killed in a four-vehicle accident on...
One killed in crash near Duson
The parents of a child who died in October 2022 have been arrested on murder charges in...
‘I think we all failed that kid,’ sheriff says after parents arrested in malnourished 12-year-old’s death
Former and current Calcasieu District Attorney react to parole hearing
KK’s Corner killer granted parole, conditions released
McNeese softball head coach James Landreneau announced Monday morning that utility player Jil...
Jil Poullard no longer member of McNeese Softball team

Latest News

A big change could be coming for disabled Social Security recipients.
Change to Social Security benefits could impact people with disabilities
A big change could be coming for disabled Social Security recipients.
Change to Social Security benefits could impact people with disabilities
Patchy fog likely for Tuesday morning.
First Alert Forecast: Foggy conditions likely with another cold front on the way.
Marsh Madness expected to bring $2 million to SWLA economy
Marsh Madness expected to bring $2 million to SWLA economy