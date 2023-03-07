3 candidates apply for Beauregard superintendent of schools

DeRidder, La. (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish School Board has received three candidates for superintendent.

The school board is searching for a new superintendent to replace Tim Cooley, who retired in January. Applications closed last week.

The following candidates applied for the position:

Joseph Bartz, Principal of Rosepine High School

Cord Ensminger, Director of Transportation at BPSB

Larry Hollie, Assistant Superintendent of BPSB, Interim Superintendent.

