3 candidates apply for Beauregard superintendent of schools
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 9:56 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
DeRidder, La. (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish School Board has received three candidates for superintendent.
The school board is searching for a new superintendent to replace Tim Cooley, who retired in January. Applications closed last week.
The following candidates applied for the position:
- Joseph Bartz, Principal of Rosepine High School
- Cord Ensminger, Director of Transportation at BPSB
- Larry Hollie, Assistant Superintendent of BPSB, Interim Superintendent.
