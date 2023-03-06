50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Vernon Parish student wins Louisiana American Legion Oratorical Competition

Hailey Wolff
Hailey Wolff(VPSB)
By VPSB
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 10:14 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The following has been provided by the Vernon Parish School Board:

Hailey Wolff, a tenth grader at Hicks High School in Vernon Parish, recently won this historical contest at the local, regional, and now state level, and she will now compete on April 21, 2023, in Indianapolis, Indiana, for a $25,000 scholarship. The American Legion Oratorical competition has been ongoing since 1937.

Wolff earned a $1,000 scholarship by winning Louisiana’s American Legion Oratorical competition. Students had to present an 8 to 10 minute speech on the U.S. Constitution and then respond to an assigned topic from the moderator.

Hailey is the daughter of Christopher and Kimberly Wolff of Hicks, Louisiana.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police identify 2 people killed in Moss Bluff motorcycle crash
Police identify 2 people killed in Moss Bluff motorcycle crash
Lindsey Racquel Fontenot, 36, of Iowa Colony, Texas, was killed in a four-vehicle accident on...
One killed in crash near Duson
The parents of a child who died in October 2022 have been arrested on murder charges in...
‘I think we all failed that kid,’ sheriff says after parents arrested in malnourished 12-year-old’s death
Former and current Calcasieu District Attorney react to parole hearing
KK’s Corner killer granted parole, conditions released
McNeese softball head coach James Landreneau announced Monday morning that utility player Jil...
Jil Poullard no longer member of McNeese Softball team

Latest News

The City of Oakdale is currently under a boil advisory following a catastrophic water failure...
Oakdale under boil advisory following state of emergency
Crews begin removing Calasieu Courthouse walkway
KPLC First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warming up this week as humidity returns
Jennings man accused of threatening to kill dogs with knife
Jennings man accused of threatening to kill dogs with knife
Jennings man accused of threatening to kill dogs with knife
Jennings man accused of threatening to kill dogs with knife