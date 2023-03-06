SWLA Arrest Report - March 5, 2023
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for March 5, 2023.
Jasmine Shermaine Levier, 34, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; speeding; home invasion; resisting an officer.
Hakeem Daniel Smith, 23, Lake Charles: Speeding; possession of marijuana; possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of a felony.
Trent Ryan Brooks, 30, Starks: Bicycle must have reflectors; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Allyson Renee Cooley, 29, Lake Charles: Trespassing; possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; cruelty to juveniles; illegal use of a Schedule drug in the presence of a minor; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule IV drug; contempt of court (2 charges).
Savannah Jo Garner, 22, Ball: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug; illegal use of a Schedule drug in the presence of a minor.
Louis Ray Matthews Thibodeaux, 26, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule I drug; illegal use of a Schedule drug in the presence of a minor.
Michael Tanner Prichard, 30, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule I drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; illegal use of a Schedule drug in the presence of a minor; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Craig Anthony Bennett, 40, Iowa: Possession of a Schedule II drug; illegal use of a Schedule drug in the presence of a minor; possession of drug paraphernalia; contempt of court.
Brandon Paul Tanner, 36, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug (3 charges); unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling; property damage under $1,000; possession of synthetic marijuana; resisting an officer; domestic abuse; theft under $5,000.
Kaylee Dawn Stanley, 20, Starks: Trespassing; property damage under $1,000; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Andy Lynn Gibson, 44, Boyce: Trespassing; property damage under $1,000; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Taylor David Broussard, 30, Sulphur: Dating partner abuse.
Randy Lewis Young, 56, Sulphur: Bicycles must have reflectors; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug; contempt of court.
