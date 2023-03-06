50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

SWLA Arrest Report - March 5, 2023

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 5:17 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for March 5, 2023.

Jasmine Shermaine Levier, 34, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; speeding; home invasion; resisting an officer.

Hakeem Daniel Smith, 23, Lake Charles: Speeding; possession of marijuana; possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of a felony.

Trent Ryan Brooks, 30, Starks: Bicycle must have reflectors; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Allyson Renee Cooley, 29, Lake Charles: Trespassing; possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; cruelty to juveniles; illegal use of a Schedule drug in the presence of a minor; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule IV drug; contempt of court (2 charges).

Savannah Jo Garner, 22, Ball: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug; illegal use of a Schedule drug in the presence of a minor.

Louis Ray Matthews Thibodeaux, 26, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule I drug; illegal use of a Schedule drug in the presence of a minor.

Michael Tanner Prichard, 30, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule I drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; illegal use of a Schedule drug in the presence of a minor; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Craig Anthony Bennett, 40, Iowa: Possession of a Schedule II drug; illegal use of a Schedule drug in the presence of a minor; possession of drug paraphernalia; contempt of court.

Brandon Paul Tanner, 36, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug (3 charges); unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling; property damage under $1,000; possession of synthetic marijuana; resisting an officer; domestic abuse; theft under $5,000.

Kaylee Dawn Stanley, 20, Starks: Trespassing; property damage under $1,000; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Andy Lynn Gibson, 44, Boyce: Trespassing; property damage under $1,000; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Taylor David Broussard, 30, Sulphur: Dating partner abuse.

Randy Lewis Young, 56, Sulphur: Bicycles must have reflectors; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug; contempt of court.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police identify 2 people killed in Moss Bluff motorcycle crash
Police identify 2 people killed in Moss Bluff motorcycle crash
Lindsey Racquel Fontenot, 36, of Iowa Colony, Texas, was killed in a four-vehicle accident on...
One killed in crash near Duson
The parents of a child who died in October 2022 have been arrested on murder charges in...
‘I think we all failed that kid,’ sheriff says after parents arrested in malnourished 12-year-old’s death
Former and current Calcasieu District Attorney react to parole hearing
KK’s Corner killer granted parole, conditions released
McNeese softball head coach James Landreneau announced Monday morning that utility player Jil...
Jil Poullard no longer member of McNeese Softball team

Latest News

Fog returns overnight
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warmer days ahead through the workweek
Planned power outage scheduled for Town of Welsh
Planned power outage scheduled for Town of Welsh
Planned power outage scheduled for Town of Welsh
Planned power outage scheduled for Town of Welsh
Police say that the man was heading west in a BMW SUV in the eastbound lanes when he hit a...
Unidentified pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash on I-10