SWLA Arrest Report - March 5, 2023

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for March 5, 2023.

Jasmine Shermaine Levier, 34, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; speeding; home invasion; resisting an officer.

Hakeem Daniel Smith, 23, Lake Charles: Speeding; possession of marijuana; possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of a felony.

Trent Ryan Brooks, 30, Starks: Bicycle must have reflectors; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Allyson Renee Cooley, 29, Lake Charles: Trespassing; possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; cruelty to juveniles; illegal use of a Schedule drug in the presence of a minor; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule IV drug; contempt of court (2 charges).

Savannah Jo Garner, 22, Ball: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug; illegal use of a Schedule drug in the presence of a minor.

Louis Ray Matthews Thibodeaux, 26, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule I drug; illegal use of a Schedule drug in the presence of a minor.

Michael Tanner Prichard, 30, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule I drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; illegal use of a Schedule drug in the presence of a minor; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Craig Anthony Bennett, 40, Iowa: Possession of a Schedule II drug; illegal use of a Schedule drug in the presence of a minor; possession of drug paraphernalia; contempt of court.

Brandon Paul Tanner, 36, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug (3 charges); unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling; property damage under $1,000; possession of synthetic marijuana; resisting an officer; domestic abuse; theft under $5,000.

Kaylee Dawn Stanley, 20, Starks: Trespassing; property damage under $1,000; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Andy Lynn Gibson, 44, Boyce: Trespassing; property damage under $1,000; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Taylor David Broussard, 30, Sulphur: Dating partner abuse.

Randy Lewis Young, 56, Sulphur: Bicycles must have reflectors; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug; contempt of court.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.