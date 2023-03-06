50/50 Thursdays
Skenes earns second SEC Pitcher of the Week

LSU pitcher Paul Skenes (20)
LSU pitcher Paul Skenes (20)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 3:13 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFB) - LSU ace pitcher Paul Skenes was named the SEC Pitcher of the Week after another electric performance for the Tigers.

Skenes (3-0) struck out a career-high 13 batters in the win on Friday, March 3 against Butler University, he also allowed just one hit in the six shut-out innings. The 13 strikeouts was the most since March 2018 when Zack Hess

The right-hander allowed a two-out single in the first inning and then retired 16 straight to finish his outing.

Skenes has a 0.50 cumulative ERA this season in 18 innings, allowing only one run on six hits with three walks and 36 strikeouts, and he is limiting opponents to a .100 batting average.

