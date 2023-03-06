Second-seeded Hathaway wins first girls basketball State Championship

Hammond, LA (KPLC) - Friday, March 3rd was a big one for the Hathaway Lady Hornets Girl’s Basketball team as they won their first state championship beating Fairview 64-54 in the Non-Select Division V title game.

The Lady Hornets led throughout the game, and behind a combined 48 points from Alli Crader, Chaylee Beard, Madison Suire, and Sienna Guidry, the Lady Hornets were able to hold off a late fourth quarter push from Fairview.

1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter Final 2. Hathaway 24 12 14 14 64 1. Fairview 7 16 13 18 54

Hathaway made the State Championship game in 2021, and 2020, falling to Hathaway both times, as well as 2011 when they fell to the Lady Panthers, but in 2023 coach Courtnee Hollins and the Hathaway Lady Hornets finally got the job done as they beat Fairview 64-54.

Hathaway’s Madison Suire was named the Most Outstanding Player for Hathaway after her 12 point, 10 rebound, and 3 assist performance, and after the game Suire said “It’s a dream, to win the State Championship, it’s a dream.”

Hathaway Top-Performers:

Madison Suire: 12 points, 10 rebounds, 3 assists

Alli Crader: 14 points, 11 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 block, 1 steal

Chaylee Beard: 11 points, 7 assists, 2 rebounds

Sienna Guidry: 11 points, 9 rebounds, 1 block, 1 steal

Fairview Top-Performers:

Ressie Jinks: 17 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 steal

Kaylee Guillory: 12 points, 6 rebounds, 1 steal

