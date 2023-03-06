50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Second-seeded Hathaway wins first girls basketball State Championship

By Matthew Travis
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 9:20 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Hammond, LA (KPLC) - Friday, March 3rd was a big one for the Hathaway Lady Hornets Girl’s Basketball team as they won their first state championship beating Fairview 64-54 in the Non-Select Division V title game.

The Lady Hornets led throughout the game, and behind a combined 48 points from Alli Crader, Chaylee Beard, Madison Suire, and Sienna Guidry, the Lady Hornets were able to hold off a late fourth quarter push from Fairview.

1st Quarter2nd Quarter3rd Quarter4th QuarterFinal
2. Hathaway2412141464
1. Fairview716131854

Hathaway made the State Championship game in 2021, and 2020, falling to Hathaway both times, as well as 2011 when they fell to the Lady Panthers, but in 2023 coach Courtnee Hollins and the Hathaway Lady Hornets finally got the job done as they beat Fairview 64-54.

Hathaway’s Madison Suire was named the Most Outstanding Player for Hathaway after her 12 point, 10 rebound, and 3 assist performance, and after the game Suire said “It’s a dream, to win the State Championship, it’s a dream.”

Hathaway Top-Performers:

  • Madison Suire: 12 points, 10 rebounds, 3 assists
  • Alli Crader: 14 points, 11 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 block, 1 steal
  • Chaylee Beard: 11 points, 7 assists, 2 rebounds
  • Sienna Guidry: 11 points, 9 rebounds, 1 block, 1 steal

Fairview Top-Performers:

  • Ressie Jinks: 17 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 steal
  • Kaylee Guillory: 12 points, 6 rebounds, 1 steal

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police identify 2 people killed in Moss Bluff motorcycle crash
Police identify 2 people killed in Moss Bluff motorcycle crash
Lindsey Racquel Fontenot, 36, of Iowa Colony, Texas, was killed in a four-vehicle accident on...
One killed in crash near Duson
The parents of a child who died in October 2022 have been arrested on murder charges in...
‘I think we all failed that kid,’ sheriff says after parents arrested in malnourished 12-year-old’s death
Former and current Calcasieu District Attorney react to parole hearing
KK’s Corner killer granted parole, conditions released
McNeese softball head coach James Landreneau announced Monday morning that utility player Jil...
Jil Poullard no longer member of McNeese Softball team

Latest News

Second-seeded Hathaway wins first girls basketball State Championship
Hathaway State Champions
MARSH MADNESS KPLC
Top seeded Rosepine wins Non-Select Division III Girls Basketball title
MARSH MADNESS KPLC LOGO
SWLA in the quarterfinal round of the LHSAA Boys Basketball State Playoffs
Ninth-ranked Oakdale completes run to championship