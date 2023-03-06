New Hackberry Library prepares for grand opening

Hackberry, LA (KPLC) - The old Hackberry Library had been through 4 hurricanes and was due for an upgrade to better serve the community.

Plans for a new library building have been in the works even before Hurricanes Laura and Delta damaged the old structure.

Not only has the branch served as the hub for books, learning, and access to internet, but also a place where residents, young and old, get to come together.

The public is welcome to attend the grand opening of the Hackberry Branch tomorrow, Monday, March 6, at 1 pm.

