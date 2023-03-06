New Hackberry Library prepares for grand opening

50/50 Thursdays
KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.
By Andrea Robinson
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 6:15 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Hackberry, LA (KPLC) - The old Hackberry Library had been through 4 hurricanes and was due for an upgrade to better serve the community.

Plans for a new library building have been in the works even before Hurricanes Laura and Delta damaged the old structure.

Not only has the branch served as the hub for books, learning, and access to internet, but also a place where residents, young and old, get to come together.

The public is welcome to attend the grand opening of the Hackberry Branch tomorrow, Monday, March 6, at 1 pm.

