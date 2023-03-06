LHSAA Boys’ Marsh Madness kicks off in Lake Charles

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Boys basketball teams from around the state are arriving at the Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles for the LHSAA Boys’ Marsh Madness tournament.

The tournament begins on Monday, March 6, and will end on Saturday, March 11.

Southwest Louisiana teams in the tournament include Fairview (Non-Select Division V) and Iowa (Non-Select Division II).

No. 3 Fairview will face No. 2 Anacoco at 8 p.m. on March 6. No. 2 Iowa will take on No. 3 Carroll at 8 p.m. on March 7.

To view brackets for all divisions, CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.