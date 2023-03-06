Law firm giving away Taylor Swift tickets as part of grand opening

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A local law firm is giving away tickets and a round-trip limo ride to a Taylor Swift concert in Houston.

The Johnson Law Firm is giving one person four floor-seat tickets as part of the Thursday, March 9 grand opening of its new office building at the corner of Ryan and 6th Streets.

The winner must be present to enter and win the raffle drawing at the grand opening, which is from 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

More details can be found on the Johnson Firm’s Facebook page and Instagram page.

The event features live music, Kona Ice, cotton candy, popcorn, face painting, bouncy houses and a 360 Photo Booth.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.