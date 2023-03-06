50/50 Thursdays
Lafayette man arrested in relation to death of 7-year-old

Lafayette Parish man Daniel Boudreaux, 49, was arrested for negligent homicide on March 3,...
Lafayette Parish man Daniel Boudreaux, 49, was arrested for negligent homicide on March 3, 2023, stemming from the January 2023 death of a 7-year-old.(Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 3:17 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Lafayette, LA (KPLC) - A Lafayette Parish man has been arrested in relation to the death of a child earlier this year.

Lafayette Parish sheriff’s deputies arrested Daniel Boudreaux, 49, for negligent homicide on March 3, 2023, stemming from the January 2023 death of a 7-year-old.

Boudreaux also faces counts of illegal carrying of a weapon, felony drug possession, possession with the intent to distribute, and other drug charges.

