Lafayette man arrested in relation to death of 7-year-old

Lafayette, LA (KPLC) - A Lafayette Parish man has been arrested in relation to the death of a child earlier this year.

Lafayette Parish sheriff’s deputies arrested Daniel Boudreaux, 49, for negligent homicide on March 3, 2023, stemming from the January 2023 death of a 7-year-old.

Boudreaux also faces counts of illegal carrying of a weapon, felony drug possession, possession with the intent to distribute, and other drug charges.

