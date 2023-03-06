Jennings man accused of threatening to kill dogs with knife

Jennings, LA (KPLC) - A Jennings man has been arrested after being accused of aggravated animal cruelty, according to the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Chief Deputy Christopher Ivey says deputies were called out to a residence on Jeff Davis Academy Rd. on Sunday, March 5 regarding a man that was armed with a knife and threatening to kill dogs in the area.

After being advised that the suspect may live in an apartment nearby, deputies spoke with Jagger Dane Smith, 29, who they say admitted to chasing dogs in the neighborhood with a knife.

Witnesses also told deputies that in one instance they heard a dog yelping after Smith had allegedly picked up the dog and threw it on the ground. And in another incident, they said Smith allegedly had a verbal altercation with witnesses during which they said they saw Smith grab a black and white dog from inside a home by its neck and slam it onto the ground while holding a knife.

Smith was arrested and booked into the parish jail for trespassing, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, resisting an officer with force, and two counts of aggravated cruelty to animals.

