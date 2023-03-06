50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Jennings man accused of threatening to kill dogs with knife

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 1:03 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Jennings, LA (KPLC) - A Jennings man has been arrested after being accused of aggravated animal cruelty, according to the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Chief Deputy Christopher Ivey says deputies were called out to a residence on Jeff Davis Academy Rd. on Sunday, March 5 regarding a man that was armed with a knife and threatening to kill dogs in the area.

After being advised that the suspect may live in an apartment nearby, deputies spoke with Jagger Dane Smith, 29, who they say admitted to chasing dogs in the neighborhood with a knife.

Witnesses also told deputies that in one instance they heard a dog yelping after Smith had allegedly picked up the dog and threw it on the ground. And in another incident, they said Smith allegedly had a verbal altercation with witnesses during which they said they saw Smith grab a black and white dog from inside a home by its neck and slam it onto the ground while holding a knife.

Smith was arrested and booked into the parish jail for trespassing, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, resisting an officer with force, and two counts of aggravated cruelty to animals.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police identify 2 people killed in Moss Bluff motorcycle crash
Police identify 2 people killed in Moss Bluff motorcycle crash
Lindsey Racquel Fontenot, 36, of Iowa Colony, Texas, was killed in a four-vehicle accident on...
One killed in crash near Duson
The parents of a child who died in October 2022 have been arrested on murder charges in...
‘I think we all failed that kid,’ sheriff says after parents arrested in malnourished 12-year-old’s death
Former and current Calcasieu District Attorney react to parole hearing
KK’s Corner killer granted parole, conditions released
McNeese softball head coach James Landreneau announced Monday morning that utility player Jil...
Jil Poullard no longer member of McNeese Softball team

Latest News

KPLC First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warming up this week as humidity returns
Jennings man accused of threatening to kill dogs with knife
Jennings man accused of threatening to kill dogs with knife
Health Headlines: Good and bad cholesterol
Health Headlines: Good and bad cholesterol
Health Headlines: Good and bad cholesterol
Health Headlines: Good and bad cholesterol