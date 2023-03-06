Insulin price caps will benefit some, but not all diabetics

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - On Wednesday, March 1, pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly announced it would cap its price of insulin at $35 and cap its non-branded insulin at $25. Yet, most diabetics will not benefit from the price caps.

Eli Lilly’s move, paired with President Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act that caps insulin price at $35 for seniors on Medicare, means millions of Americans will be paying less for the life-saving medication.

“We think that should be the standard in America,” said David Ricks, Eli Lilly CEO. “So, we could wait for Congress to act or the health care system in general to apply that standard. We’re just applying that ourselves.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control, about 11% or 37.3 million Americans have diabetes and need insulin to live. In Louisiana, the disease is even more prevalent with 14% of residents having been diagnosed with diabetes, with 50% of adults having blood sugar problems.

Nurse Marie Simpson, a Diabetes Care and Education Specialist at St. Frances Cabrini Hospital, said the price cuts will be welcomed by many, but not everyone will be able to take advantage of the price cap.

“Eli Lilly has made a great step in the right direction and for those that are insured and have good insurance, then those people are going to see a price cut and not have to pay more than $35,” said Simpson. “For those who are underinsured, they aren’t going to see a big benefit from that.”

Those without insurance are still able to take advantage of the $35 price cap but must apply for a card by visiting the InsulinAffordability.com website.

Still, Eli Lilly only supplies about one-third of diabetics with insulin, and the price caps only apply to vials of insulin, not preloaded doses or pumps, which are two very common ways diabetics administer insulin.

“The insulin users that I see who aren’t using the insulin pump, are using the insulin pens as opposed to vial and syringe,” said Simpson.

Other insulin manufacturers like Novo Nordisk and Sanofi are likely to follow Eli Lilly’s lead with the price cap. Novo Nordisk already sells insulin at Walmart for $25, and individuals who may be at risk of rationing their insulin can obtain a 30-day supply in a single purchase. Sanofi has established a savings program that caps the cost for most commercially-insured patients to $15 or less per month.

For more information on diabetes and how to get tested for the disease, CLICK HERE.

