Hunter's education course offered in mid-March

Hunter's Education
Hunter's Education(tcw-wafb)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 5:21 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s office is hosting a hunter’s education course free of charge to anyone ages 10 or older.

The two-day class will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, March 17, and will continue 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 18. The course will be at the Calcasieu Parish Regional Training Academy located at 3958 Mallard Cove in Lake Charles. Participants must attend both days in order to receive credit for the course.

Refreshments will be provided, and lunch will be provided on Saturday.

Anyone interested must pre-register at https://louisianaoutdoors.com/events/192244. For more information, call (337) 491-3784.

