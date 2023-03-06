FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warming up this week as humidity returns

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - We have a warm, muggy and even foggy start to our Monday. Areas of sea fog are on the move inland this morning but should begin to burn off once we head into the mid and late morning. After that temperatures will be allowed to warm quickly, likely into the low 70′s by noon and highs that eventually reach the 80′s. Skies turn sunny for the afternoon leaving a nice day ahead, though noticeably more humid than the past weekend.

Warm and sunny conditions return once morning fog burns off. (KPLC)

We repeat the same pattern on Tuesday with morning fog giving way to warm and mostly sunny conditions during the afternoon. Just be sure to use extra caution on the roads if you’re caught in any dense fog. Wednesday will be similar and even warmer. As far as rain chances go, they are not quite zero during this time, as with a lot of moisture nearby a shower or two may attempt to pop up. But even then, the odds are low and anything would likely be very isolated.

Rain chances stay low early this week before a front approaches late week. (KPLC)

Some changes begin to arrive by Thursday. A slow moving cold front begins to approach from the north, and may cause a few more showers to arrive for Thursday afternoon. Rain chances will be even better Friday as the front makes its’ approach. Any rain that forms should still stay on the weaker side. Though coverage may be a bit better during this time, it does not look to be enough right now to make Friday a washout.

A slow moving cold front late week may bring better chances for showers. (KPLC)

After that the front may try to stall close to the area, leading to only a modest cool down and still some low rain chances. Another front may try to move through next Monday to dry things out more.

- Max Lagano

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.