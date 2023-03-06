50/50 Thursdays
First Alert Forecast: Foggy conditions likely with another cold front on the way.

By Wade Hampton
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 4:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -Muggy conditions continue tonight as we’ll see a similar pattern to yesterday, with patchy fog building overnight and lingering until tomorrow morning. Visibility could drop as low as one mile in places so use extra caution on the roads and maybe give yourself a few extra minutes to get where you’re going. Any chance of rain Tuesday and Wednesday will be very small, but there is a possibility of an isolated shower or two.

Patchy fog likely for Tuesday morning.
Patchy fog likely for Tuesday morning.(KPLC)

Looking forward, another cold front will be approaching from the north late Thursday, bringing higher rain chances for Friday as the front makes its way through. Models show some signs of the front stalling near our area, but rain chances will be lower and we should see a slight cooldown for the weekend.

Cold front moving in Friday
Cold front moving in Friday(KPLC)

Past that, we might see another system moving through by Monday which could dry out our rain chances into next week.

