Crews begin removing Calasieu Courthouse walkway

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 2:19 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Construction crews started breaking up and removing the concrete walkway in front of the Calcasieu Parish Courthouse Monday.

Visitors should use the Pithon Street entrance on the west side of the building. Vehicle traffic will not be affected, according to parish officials.

Officials expect the project to last around four weeks.

