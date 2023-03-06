50/50 Thursdays
Buster Murdaugh files report following stalking incidents, officials say

Buster Murdaugh, Alex Murdaugh’s only surviving son, is claiming someone has been following him and taking invasive pictures following his father’s trial.
By Marissa Lute
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 5:13 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
A report filed with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office states Murdaugh contacted deputies on Sunday, saying he has been followed by someone who is taking pictures of him and his girlfriend, Brooklynn White.

Murdaugh told deputies he saw pictures of himself inside his home in a New York Post article, according to the deputy report. He reviewed video from a Ring doorbell camera that showed a “suspicious” grey Dodge Challenger parked outside his home, the report states.

The sheriff’s office told Murdaugh they would add extra patrol to the residence and encouraged him to contact the office if anything else happened, the report states.

Not long after the report was filed, White contacted the sheriff’s office saying she and Murdaugh were being followed by “the media” in a grey SUV on Spanish Wells Road in Hilton Head.

The report states a corporal who was patrolling the area spotted the SUV and conducted a traffic stop after it was seen speeding and making improper lane changes. During the traffic stop, the corporal witnessed an item resembling a camera bag in the passenger seat, according to the report.

The driver was given a warning and let go, the sheriff’s office said.

