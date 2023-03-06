50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Body of missing Ga. man found in Baton Rouge, family confirms; BRPD investigating

Nathan Millard
Nathan Millard(Family members)
By WAFB staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 9:42 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The body of the Georgia man who went missing in Baton Rouge has been found, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Police said Nathan Millard, 42, was found dead Monday, March 6, around 3:34 a.m. in the 2900 block of Scenic Hwy.

His body was found in a vacant lot, family members confirmed.

RELATED: Ga. family speaks out after man disappears in Baton Rouge; wallet found, new photos released

Photo of Georgia native Nathan Millard
Photo of Georgia native Nathan Millard(Baton Rouge Police Department)

Millard was reported missing while on a business trip in Baton Rouge. He was from Walton County, Ga.

Millard was last seen around 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 22 at Happy’s Irish Pub on Third Street in the downtown area, officials said.

Texas EquuSearch said law enforcement got a call early this morning from someone driving by who smelled a foul odor. They said the body was supposedly rolled in carpet, covered in plastic.

Scenic Highway scene
Scenic Highway scene(wafb)

Millard’s cause of death is unknown at this time pending autopsy results, according to officials.

This is an ongoing investigation.

RELATED STORIES
REPORT: BRPD searching for missing Ga. man last seen in downtown BR on a business trip
Walton County native reported missing in Louisiana

This is a developing story. Please check back in for more details.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police identify 2 people killed in Moss Bluff motorcycle crash
Police identify 2 people killed in Moss Bluff motorcycle crash
Lindsey Racquel Fontenot, 36, of Iowa Colony, Texas, was killed in a four-vehicle accident on...
One killed in crash near Duson
The parents of a child who died in October 2022 have been arrested on murder charges in...
‘I think we all failed that kid,’ sheriff says after parents arrested in malnourished 12-year-old’s death
Former and current Calcasieu District Attorney react to parole hearing
KK’s Corner killer granted parole, conditions released
McNeese softball head coach James Landreneau announced Monday morning that utility player Jil...
Jil Poullard no longer member of McNeese Softball team

Latest News

Health Headlines: Good and bad cholesterol
Health Headlines: Good and bad cholesterol
Health Headlines: Good and bad cholesterol
Health Headlines: Good and bad cholesterol
KPLC First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warming up this week as humidity returns
Two vehicles and a home catch fire on Willow Springs Road
Two vehicles and a home catch fire on Willow Springs Road
SWLA Arrest Report - March 5, 2023