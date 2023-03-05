Westlake hosts first farmer’s market in city’s history

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - For the first time ever, Westlake has its very own farmer’s market.

You could find the farmer’s market at the parking lot of Miller’s Super Saver on Sampson Street.

A variety of merchandise, food, or even animals could be found.

The farmer’s market hosts many vendors from the area in an effort to highlight what community members can do.

“Don’t get me wrong, our community is great and they do have a lot of stuff, but it’s not, every week it’s not steady, it’s seasonal,” Amber Alamain said. “It’s busy, it’s active. So we needed something that’s here constantly for not only the community for our vendors to be able to have a place to set up and sell all of their hard, hard made goods.”

The Westlake Farmer’s Market is open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday.

