Unidentified pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash on I-10

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A male pedestrian is dead after being hit by a vehicle while walking along Interstate 10, according to Louisiana State Police.

The crash occurred at approximately 1:45 a.m. on Sunday, March 5.

The initial investigation revealed the pedestrian was walking in the outside lane of travel on I-10 when an unknown westbound vehicle struck him.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, LSP said. The name of the pedestrian is being withheld pending notification of the next of kin.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is urged to call State Police Troop D at (337) 491-2513.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.