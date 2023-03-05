50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Two vehicles and a home catch fire on Willow Springs Road

Two vehicles and a home catch fire on Willow Springs Road
Two vehicles and a home catch fire on Willow Springs Road(Ward Six Fire Dept.)
By Jakob Evans
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 1:09 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Ward Six Fire Department responded to the 800 block of Willow Springs Road where they found a small house, a tractor and two cars burning.

Firefighters arrived on the scene at approximately 2:27 p.m. on Saturday, March 4.

The fire extended into the woods near the property.

The Houston River Fire Department assisted Ward Six with the extinguishment of the blaze.

One firefighter suffered minor injuries.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police identify 2 people killed in Moss Bluff motorcycle crash
Police identify 2 people killed in Moss Bluff motorcycle crash
Lindsey Racquel Fontenot, 36, of Iowa Colony, Texas, was killed in a four-vehicle accident on...
One killed in crash near Duson
The parents of a child who died in October 2022 have been arrested on murder charges in...
‘I think we all failed that kid,’ sheriff says after parents arrested in malnourished 12-year-old’s death
Former and current Calcasieu District Attorney react to parole hearing
KK’s Corner killer granted parole, conditions released
McNeese softball head coach James Landreneau announced Monday morning that utility player Jil...
Jil Poullard no longer member of McNeese Softball team

Latest News

Lake Charles man accused of attempted second-degree murder
Charges upgraded to second-degree murder in Hwy 3059 shooting
Police say that the man was heading west in a BMW SUV in the eastbound lanes when he hit a...
Unidentified pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash on I-10
Westlake hosts first farmer’s market in city’s history
Westlake welcomes farmer’s market Saturday mornings
Lake Charles Animal Control hosts rabies clinic for residents’ furry friends
Lake Charles Animal Control hosts rabies clinic for residents’ furry friends