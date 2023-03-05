Two vehicles and a home catch fire on Willow Springs Road

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Ward Six Fire Department responded to the 800 block of Willow Springs Road where they found a small house, a tractor and two cars burning.

Firefighters arrived on the scene at approximately 2:27 p.m. on Saturday, March 4.

The fire extended into the woods near the property.

The Houston River Fire Department assisted Ward Six with the extinguishment of the blaze.

One firefighter suffered minor injuries.

