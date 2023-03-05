50/50 Thursdays
Top seeded Rosepine wins Non-Select Division III Girls Basketball title

By Justin Margolius
Published: Mar. 4, 2023
Hammond, LA (KPLC) - Top-ranked Rosepine beat second-ranked Amite 69-61 to win the championship on the campus of Southeastern University.

With the help of Addison Fruge’s 25 points, the Rosepine Lady Eagles completed a dominate run to the Non-Select Division III state championship.

Fruge, who nailed four three-pointers on the afternoon, was named Most Outstanding Player for the Lady Eagles.

Kelly Norris added in 17 points for Rosepine (27-7), and Nevaeh Rivera threw in 15 points and 9 rebounds to help push the Lady Eagles over the top.

Amite (29-5) was led by Hai’ley Brumfield’s 16 points in a losing effort.

Rosepine rolled through their four games in the Non-Select Division III bracket, as they won by an average of 22 points a game in the tournament.

