SWLA Arrest Report - March 4, 2023

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 3:50 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for March 4, 2023.

Erika Jordan Stover, 29, Sulphur: Battery of a dating partner.

Kristie Mae Leslie, 36, Sulphur: Headlamps on motor vehicles; resisting a police officer with force or violence; operating while intoxicated; possession of alcohol in motor vehicle.

Jlah Aumree Martinez, 34, Fort Worth, Tx: Out of state detainer.

John Thomas Alexander, 36, Sulphur: Operating while intoxicated; possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug; drug paraphernalia.

Phillip Cole Guidry, 39, Lake Arthur: Possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug; drug paraphernalia.

Blake Anthony Matt, 32, Lake Charles: Possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug; drug paraphernalia.

Robert Lloyd Waldmeier, 38, Lake Charles: Amplified devices in public places.

Jeremy Dehenri Simon, 39, Lake Charles: Aggravated battery.

Julius Obrian Lambert, 38, Iowa: Produce, manufacture, distribute, or possess with intent to distribute a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; drug paraphernalia; operating while intoxicated; turning movements and required signals; obscuring prohibited.

David Wayne Beard, 22, Sulphur: No stop lights; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Andrew Ryan Montgomery, 29, Homeless: Possession of synthetic marijuana; criminal trespass.

Logan Todd Areno, 27, Domestic abuse battery with serious bodily injury.

Johnathon Matthew Leblanc, 32, Sulphur: Bicycle violations; drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug; resisting a police officer with force or violence.

Edyson Faustino Guity-Oliva, 30, Houston, Tx: Federal detainer.

Christopher Jermaine Stewart, 37, Lake Charles: Driving on roadway laned for traffic; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule V drug.

