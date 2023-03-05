50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

LSU drops season finale to Florida

LSU head coach Matt McMahon
LSU head coach Matt McMahon(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 7:25 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WAFB) - The LSU men’s basketball team finished the regular season with a loss at Florida on Saturday, March 4.

The Tigers (13-18, 2-16 SEC) fell 79-67 to the Gators (16-15, 9-9 SEC).

Derek Fountain had a double-double with 13 points and 12 rebounds. KJ Williams led LSU in scoring with 19 points. He also had nine rebounds. Adam Miller added 10 points.

The Tigers struggled shooting the ball, finishing 38% from the field and just 19% on three-pointers.

LSU will face Georgia in the first round of the SEC Tournament on Wednesday, March 8, at 8:30 p.m.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police identify 2 people killed in Moss Bluff motorcycle crash
Police identify 2 people killed in Moss Bluff motorcycle crash
Lindsey Racquel Fontenot, 36, of Iowa Colony, Texas, was killed in a four-vehicle accident on...
One killed in crash near Duson
The parents of a child who died in October 2022 have been arrested on murder charges in...
‘I think we all failed that kid,’ sheriff says after parents arrested in malnourished 12-year-old’s death
Former and current Calcasieu District Attorney react to parole hearing
KK’s Corner killer granted parole, conditions released
McNeese softball head coach James Landreneau announced Monday morning that utility player Jil...
Jil Poullard no longer member of McNeese Softball team

Latest News

Johnson, Morris shine as No. 4 LSU dominates Georgia; advances to SEC semifinal
Cowboys clinch spot in Southland Tournament behind second half comeback
Cowboys clinch spot in Southland Tournament behind second half comeback
The McNeese Women’s Basketball team entered Wednesday night’s regular-season finale against New...
McNeese Women’s Basketball beats New Orleans behind fourth quarter run
LSU head coach Matt McMahon
LSU goes down to Ole Miss
McNeese Cowboys and Cowgirls basketball takes on New Orleans
McNeese Cowboys and Cowgirls split games with Houston Christian