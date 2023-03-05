Lake Charles Animal Control hosts rabies clinic for residents’ furry friends

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Burton Coliseum welcomed the Lake Charles Animal Control for a rabies clinic.

Workers and volunteers across the Burton parking lot took care of residents’ pets.

Locals could drive by with their furry friends and get the rabies shot for a low price.

The clinic does happen annually but will make one more appearance on March 25, at West Cal Cam in Sulphur from 7 a.m. to noon.

“It allows them an opportunity to get out and get their animals vaccinated,” Claire Terracin said. “We get to interact with them and it’s good, it takes a large group of people to make this happen, and our community that has shown up todayhase been awesome as well.”

The clinic was busy all day from the time they started at 7 a.m. this morning until it wrapped up at noon.

