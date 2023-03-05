50/50 Thursdays
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warmer days ahead through the workweek

Meteorologist Ben Terry
By Ben Terry
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 5:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Our perfect weekend weather continued through Sunday with low humidity, light winds and fantastic conditions to be outdoors with temperatures in the upper 70s. Winds are gradually turning back onshore which will be enough to bring back the threat of some fog overnight. Patchy areas of fog look to be around for the morning commute so do take that into account for your start to the day tomorrow with morning temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Once the fog lifts Monday we’ll see the return of partly cloudy skies with high temperatures in the lower 80s and an onshore wind that will make the humidity factor a little higher or at least more perceivable compared to what we saw over the weekend which of course was the very low humidity we enjoyed both Saturday and Sunday. Rain chances remain on the low side but we can’t rule out one or two stray showers, so we’ll keep that 10 to 15% rain chance and play for Monday Tuesday and Wednesday as well which all look to bring similar conditions weather wise.

Cold front arrives late-week
Cold front arrives late-week(KPLC)

Warm temperatures will be the main factor in our weather as we’ll see high temperatures back in the lower to possibly even middle 80s some afternoons over the week ahead until a cold front finally pushes into the area by the end of the work week. This front looks to begin to push in on Friday which will increase our chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms and bring a slight reduction in those temperatures there for the following weekend. There are some indications this front could stall somewhere over the region meaning we may not tap into the coolest air and that stalling of the front could also keep our weather pattern unsettled as some of the longer-range models indicate keeping the chance for a few showers in place for the upcoming weekend through the early part of next week as well.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

