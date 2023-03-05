FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunny Sunday ahead; humidity and heat increase next week

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - With the second half of our weekend bringing just as nice weather as the first half, morning temperatures around 50 will quickly warm up with highs on Sunday closer to 80 by afternoon. Winds stay light but begin to shift back toward the east and southeast, bringing a gradual increase in humidity that will bring an end to the chillier nights.

Lows tonight (KPLC)

A warm front on Monday will send not only higher humidity levels back, but we could also see a spotty shower or two as a result of this warm front. Rain chances Monday will remain low at 20% with afternoon highs in the lower 80s. This warmer pattern remains in place through much of next week with a mix of sun and clouds each day. Highs will average between 80 and 83 each afternoon until our next cold front arrives.

Sunday Forecast (KPLC)

Looking ahead, a cold front will eventually make its way through Southwest Louisiana by Friday. This will bring an increased chance of rain and a few thunderstorms and bring a noticeable drop in temperatures by the end of next week with highs going back into the 60s. Until then, enjoy the warmth!

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

Cold front late next week (KPLC)

Forecast highs over the next 10 days (KPLC)

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.