50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Charges upgraded to second-degree murder in Hwy 3059 shooting

By Andrea Robinson
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 1:46 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Charges have been upgraded for a Lake Charles man who was initially arrested for attempted second-degree murder last week.

Ruben Acosta-Camacho, 45, of Lake Charles was arrested last Sunday by the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office in reference to a shooting on Highway 3059.

Acosta-Camacho was then located in Westlake. He was charged with attempted second-degree murder.

Yesterday, the victim, Arturo Acosta, 36, succumbed to his injuries sustained in the shooting, CPSO said.

CPSO upgraded Ruben Acosta-Camacho’s charges to second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon during a crime of violence.

Bond is set at $690,000.

The shooting was a result of a dispute over money between a nephew and an uncle. Ruben (nephew) shot his Uncle Arturo.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police identify 2 people killed in Moss Bluff motorcycle crash
Police identify 2 people killed in Moss Bluff motorcycle crash
Lindsey Racquel Fontenot, 36, of Iowa Colony, Texas, was killed in a four-vehicle accident on...
One killed in crash near Duson
The parents of a child who died in October 2022 have been arrested on murder charges in...
‘I think we all failed that kid,’ sheriff says after parents arrested in malnourished 12-year-old’s death
Former and current Calcasieu District Attorney react to parole hearing
KK’s Corner killer granted parole, conditions released
McNeese softball head coach James Landreneau announced Monday morning that utility player Jil...
Jil Poullard no longer member of McNeese Softball team

Latest News

Police say that the man was heading west in a BMW SUV in the eastbound lanes when he hit a...
Unidentified pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash on I-10
Two vehicles and a home catch fire on Willow Springs Road
Two vehicles and a home catch fire on Willow Springs Road
Westlake hosts first farmer’s market in city’s history
Westlake welcomes farmer’s market Saturday mornings
Lake Charles Animal Control hosts rabies clinic for residents’ furry friends
Lake Charles Animal Control hosts rabies clinic for residents’ furry friends