Charges upgraded to second-degree murder in Hwy 3059 shooting

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Charges have been upgraded for a Lake Charles man who was initially arrested for attempted second-degree murder last week.

Ruben Acosta-Camacho, 45, of Lake Charles was arrested last Sunday by the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office in reference to a shooting on Highway 3059.

Acosta-Camacho was then located in Westlake. He was charged with attempted second-degree murder.

Yesterday, the victim, Arturo Acosta, 36, succumbed to his injuries sustained in the shooting, CPSO said.

CPSO upgraded Ruben Acosta-Camacho’s charges to second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon during a crime of violence.

Bond is set at $690,000.

The shooting was a result of a dispute over money between a nephew and an uncle. Ruben (nephew) shot his Uncle Arturo.

