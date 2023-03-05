Beautification project underway at Riverside Park

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Southwest Louisiana Veterans Association is taking the chance to enhance Riverside Park with its beautification project.

“We want to do some stuff for the city, and just kind of started focusing on parks and things that they give the residents,” David Soileau said. “And, you know, the community, a place to hang out and be proud.”

In some cases, people say “it takes a village” and today is no exception as members of the association, state police, and some local volunteers took on the task of rebuilding the Lake Charles park.

“This mission of beautifying our city and really just helping us be proud of something, right?,” Soileau said.

The workload isn’t easy. That’s why all hands were on deck.

Sergeant James Anderson tells 7News he thinks it’s important for state police and veterans to be able to join forces in causes such as this.

“Louisiana State Police is a paramilitary organization, so we share a lot of the same values. A lot of the same processes,” Anderson said. “So we’re just so glad to be out here helping out today.”

This isn’t the first time the Veterans Association has taken action in the community as they helped restore Bilbo Cemetery back in August

But for Bubba Viator and David Soileau, this project is more than an aid to Lake Charles, but an aid to veterans in the area.

“So getting them out of the house and seeing that they need to continue that sense of camaraderie is awesome,” Viator said. “If you’re a veteran out there, you know, get involved in your community, there’s so many groups now just in this area, not just ours, but get involved.”

