SWLA in the quarterfinal round of the LHSAA Boys Basketball State Playoffs
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 10:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The LHSAA Boys Basketball State Playoffs quarterfinal round wrapped up Friday night, and we had seven local Southwest Louisiana teams in action.
Non-Select Division I:
- 7. Barbe lost to 2. Ruston 70-33
- 6. Sulphur lost to 3. Ponchatoula 62 to 48
Non-Select Division II:
- 2. Iowa beat 7. Brusly 75-57
Non-Select Division IV:
- 5. Oakdale lost to North Central 78-66
- 8. Elton lost to 1. East Feliciana 58-40
Non-Select Division V:
- 5. Lacassine lost to 4. Gibsland-Coleman 75-71
Select Division IV:
- 5. Hamilton Christian lost to 4. St. Martin’s Episcopal 65-54
With the results of Friday’s quarter-final round action, we now have only one local Southwest Louisiana team advancing to semifinal action:
Non-Select Division II:
- 2. Iowa vs. 3. Carrol
