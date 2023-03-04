SWLA in the quarterfinal round of the LHSAA Boys Basketball State Playoffs

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The LHSAA Boys Basketball State Playoffs quarterfinal round wrapped up Friday night, and we had seven local Southwest Louisiana teams in action.

Non-Select Division I:

7. Barbe lost to 2. Ruston 70-33

6. Sulphur lost to 3. Ponchatoula 62 to 48

Non-Select Division II:

2. Iowa beat 7. Brusly 75-57

Non-Select Division IV:

5. Oakdale lost to North Central 78-66

8. Elton lost to 1. East Feliciana 58-40

Non-Select Division V:

5. Lacassine lost to 4. Gibsland-Coleman 75-71

Select Division IV:

5. Hamilton Christian lost to 4. St. Martin’s Episcopal 65-54

With the results of Friday’s quarter-final round action, we now have only one local Southwest Louisiana team advancing to semifinal action:

Non-Select Division II:

2. Iowa vs. 3. Carrol

