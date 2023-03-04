SWLA Arrest Report - March 3, 2023
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for March 3, 2023.
Adam Thomas Gill, 43, Sulphur: Contempt of court; violations of stop signs and yield signs; resisting an officer; possession of a Schedule II drug; drug paraphernalia; switched license plate; operating a vehicle with a suspended license.
Vincent Reynoldo Wheatly, 36, Kingwood, Tx: Out of state detainer.
Quintessa Ann Victorian, 38, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; contempt of court; entry on or remaining in places after being forbidden.
Kadeam Shelton, 26, Orange, Tx: Contempt of court; careless operation; battery of a dating partner; unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling; resisting an officer.
Kheasland Dexter Thomas, 29, Lake Charles: Produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent to distribute a Schedule I drug.
Danielle Rita Causey, 36, Crosby, Tx: Domestic abuse battery.
Corey Rhelee Champagne, 26, Gonzales: Operating while intoxicated.
Alaina Elizabeth Fontenot, 34, Lake Charles: 3 counts contempt of court; drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug; 2 counts operating a vehicle with a suspended license; security required.
Blake Allen Deshotel, 25, Lake Charles: Theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000.
Dominick Stevens, 42, Lake Charles: Out of state detainer.
William Edmond Martel, 46, Sulphur: Illegal use of weapons or dangerous instruments; possession of a Schedule II drug; aggravated assault with a firearm.
Dana Monique Dodson, 35, Sulphur: Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle; 2 counts of contempt of court; theft of a motor vehicle from $5,000 but less than $25,000.
Miles McKeithen Prejean, 31, Lafayette: Child endangerment.
Sean Michael Rosiere, 22, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug.
Byron Troy Victor, 39, Houston, Tx: Second degree battery.
Tyler James Bradford, 24, DeQuincy: Drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug.
Ethan Duane Ganson, 19, Oakdale: Illegal possession of stolen things from $1,000 but less than $5,000.
Anthony Ray Jenkins, 22, Lake Charles: Proper display of temporary license tag; possession of marijuana; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Kirstie Victoria Blacksher, 31, Vinton: Contempt of court; theft less than $1,000; 2 counts of criminal trespass; resisting a police officer with force or violence; battery of a police officer.
Andrew Mejia, 60, Lake Charles: Out of state detainer.
