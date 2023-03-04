50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

SWLA Arrest Report - March 3, 2023

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 2:57 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for March 3, 2023.

Adam Thomas Gill, 43, Sulphur: Contempt of court; violations of stop signs and yield signs; resisting an officer; possession of a Schedule II drug; drug paraphernalia; switched license plate; operating a vehicle with a suspended license.

Vincent Reynoldo Wheatly, 36, Kingwood, Tx: Out of state detainer.

Quintessa Ann Victorian, 38, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; contempt of court; entry on or remaining in places after being forbidden.

Kadeam Shelton, 26, Orange, Tx: Contempt of court; careless operation; battery of a dating partner; unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling; resisting an officer.

Kheasland Dexter Thomas, 29, Lake Charles: Produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent to distribute a Schedule I drug.

Danielle Rita Causey, 36, Crosby, Tx: Domestic abuse battery.

Corey Rhelee Champagne, 26, Gonzales: Operating while intoxicated.

Alaina Elizabeth Fontenot, 34, Lake Charles: 3 counts contempt of court; drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug; 2 counts operating a vehicle with a suspended license; security required.

Blake Allen Deshotel, 25, Lake Charles: Theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000.

Dominick Stevens, 42, Lake Charles: Out of state detainer.

William Edmond Martel, 46, Sulphur: Illegal use of weapons or dangerous instruments; possession of a Schedule II drug; aggravated assault with a firearm.

Dana Monique Dodson, 35, Sulphur: Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle; 2 counts of contempt of court; theft of a motor vehicle from $5,000 but less than $25,000.

Miles McKeithen Prejean, 31, Lafayette: Child endangerment.

Sean Michael Rosiere, 22, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug.

Byron Troy Victor, 39, Houston, Tx: Second degree battery.

Tyler James Bradford, 24, DeQuincy: Drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Ethan Duane Ganson, 19, Oakdale: Illegal possession of stolen things from $1,000 but less than $5,000.

Anthony Ray Jenkins, 22, Lake Charles: Proper display of temporary license tag; possession of marijuana; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Kirstie Victoria Blacksher, 31, Vinton: Contempt of court; theft less than $1,000; 2 counts of criminal trespass; resisting a police officer with force or violence; battery of a police officer.

Andrew Mejia, 60, Lake Charles: Out of state detainer.

