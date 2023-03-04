Sulphur daycare’s license suspended after health code violations found

By Johnathan Manning
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 6:26 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Sulphur daycare’s license has been suspended after it was found in violation of numerous health code violations.

The Department of Education requested Toddler Town Learning Center remain closed on Feb. 22, then suspended the center’s license on March 1, according to Ted Beasley, head of public affairs for the department.

The Department of Health filed reports on Feb. 17, Feb. 22, and Feb. 28, based on inspections at Toddler Town.

The Feb. 17 report and the Feb. 22 follow-up are available on the Department of Health’s website. The Feb. 28 report is not yet posted, but KPLC has filed a request for it.

  • Read the Feb. 17 report HERE.
  • Read the Feb. 22 report HERE.

The Feb. 17 report found 22 critical and 15 non-critical violations - among the critical were that water supply, sewage disposal, and plumbing were not up to code; sheets were not changed at least once a week; foods were not protected against contamination; electrical outlets didn’t have child-proof covers; and the premises weren’t maintained free of insect, rodent or other pest infestations or harborages.

When inspectors showed up days later, some violations had been corrected, but there were still 15 crucial and 11 non-critical violations, according to the Feb. 22 report.

Beasley said after receiving reports the daycare remained in operation; the Department of Education notified the center again they were to remain closed.

KPLC called the daycare on Friday, but the message went to an answering machine. The message was not returned. We then visited the Hazel Street location around 4:30 p.m. Friday, but it did not appear anyone was there, and no one answered the door.

KPLC has also sent a message to the owner of the daycare offering her a chance to comment.

Sulphur daycare's license suspended after health code violations found

