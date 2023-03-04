Skenes electric once again with career-high 13 Ks as No. 1 LSU defeats Butler

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Paul Skenes was electric in his third start of the season, as No. 1 LSU defeated Butler University on Friday, March 3, from Alex Box Stadium.

LSU (8-1) picked up a 12-2 win over Butler (2-8).

Skenes picked up his third win of the season going six innings, allowing one hit, no runs, and striking out a career-high 13 batters. It was the most strikeouts in a game since Zack Hess in 2018.

▫️ 6 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 13 K

▫️ Career high K's

▫️ Most K's in game by an LSU pitcher since Zack Hess in 2018



Paul David Skenes. pic.twitter.com/umsud3m1It — LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) March 4, 2023

The Tigers scored 12 runs on 10 hits highlighted by a Dylan Crews three-run home run. Cade Beloso and Alex Milazzo both picked up two RBI each in the win.

Don't let anyone tell you small ball doesn't matter.



📺 SECN+ pic.twitter.com/HRphOnugZI — LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) March 4, 2023

Josh Pearson, Tommy White, and Ethan Frey each picked up an RBI.

LSU allowed just two hits and struck out 19.

The Tigers will face Central Connecticut State at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 4.

