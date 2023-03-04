50/50 Thursdays
No. 1 LSU crushes Central Conn. St. in 7 innings

LSU Tigers
LSU Tigers(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 4:37 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The No. 1 LSU baseball team had more than a dozen hits and put up more than two dozen runs on Central Connecticut State on Saturday, March 4.

The Tigers (9-1) run-ruled the Blue Devils (1-1), 26-4, in seven innings.

LSU blasted four home runs, finishing with 20 hits in the win. Tommy White was 3-for-3 with five RBI. Gavin Dugas was 2-for-3 with four RBI.

Ty Floyd (2-0) started on the mound for the Tigers and earned the win. He gave up just one run on three hits and struck out six while walking just one batter in 5.2 innings of work. Bryce Collins pitched the final 1.1 innings.

