New urgent care opens across from McNeese campus Monday

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - A new urgent care and student health center is opening in Lake Charles Monday.

The clinic is a joint effort between Ochsner, CHRISTUS Health and McNeese State University. It is located across from McNeese campus so students will have easy access to medical care, but the urgent care is open to the public.

The facility houses a student health center that will provide extended hour care and free coverage for some treatments and tests covered by tuition.

“One of our biggest points with urgent care is right place, right care, is that we want to make sure that when you come to an Ochsner urgent care, you receive the the care that you deserve and also the care that you need,” said medical director of quality and education Dr. Jordan Harry.

The clinic is on the corner of Sale Road and Ryan Street. It will be open from 8 a.m.

