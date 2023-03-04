Lake Charles residents concerned about cracked pavement

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Viewers often send us a concern, sometimes with pictures and ask us to look into the issue. One recent concern has to do with the condition of a driveway in state right-of-way.

A viewer who passes this way sent us a picture of the cracked pavement and the empty space underneath at Country Club Road and Pecan Acres Drive. Besides the crack, erosion has occurred around the culvert.

The concern: whether it might eventually collapse when someone drives over it. We showed the picture to several people to get their reaction.

“It’s pretty dangerous looking and I’d be scared to roll over that,” said one woman.

“It would be very bad on my new vehicle and I would love to see it fixed,” said another woman.

“They should come there and fill it in with dirt and fix the driveway. If they were smart they’d just put concrete under it which costs a fortune but that’s what I would do,” one man said.

It turns out the cracked pavement is the end of a private driveway in state DOTD right of way. The state said the driveway and culvert maintenance are the responsibility of the business owner.

The businessman whose customers drive over it said he’s been trying to get some guidance from the state on what he should as far as repairs. He said he cannot just do whatever he thinks is needed.

DOTD officials said the business must get a permit to work in their right of way. We reached out to the owner to see if he plans to do that but have not yet heard back.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.