Forever Home Giveaway shuts down after ‘glitch’ names winner

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Imagine learning you won a brand new home in a raffle, then learning it wasn’t true. It was the shock of a lifetime, according to a Lake Charles family.

Forever Home Giveaway launched around November of 2022, according to its social media page. The organization said by purchasing a $100 ticket you’d be entering a raffle for a home in Lake Charles and helping Children’s Miracle Network hospitals.

In February at a Mardi Gras event at the Lake Charles Civic Center, a local representative with Children’s Miracle Network had a booth set up. Part of that same display were posters for the Forever Home Giveaway encouraging people to buy.

One of those hopefuls bought his ticket and on March 1, his name appeared on the website. “Winner” the site showed. The family was thrilled and waited to be called. When the phone never rang they knew something wasn’t right. They reached out to Children’s Miracle Network (CMN) and were directed to contact the fundraiser’s organizer, Marlon Dugar.

Dugar called it a glitch, according to the family. They say he explained the website automatically chose a winner on March 1, 2023, but he was planning to “extend the contest date.” He said they didn’t win the house and provided a refund for their ticket. They called 7 News to investigate.

CHRISTUS Ochsner Health Southwestern Louisiana Foundation, a local CMN hospital, was named on the Forever Home website. In response to our inquiry, CHRISTUS Ochsner Health released a statement:

“The CHRISTUS Ochsner Health Southwestern Louisiana Foundation, which is a Children’s Miracle Network Hospital, is not affiliated with this fundraiser in any way. If there are ever any questions about the validity of a Foundation fundraiser, you are encouraged to call the Foundation office.”

Regarding the event booth that featured Forever Home signage, they said, “The poster for the third party was placed on that table, as we would do for any third party that asked. We also were joined in our booth by another community organization that works to raise dollars to benefit the Foundation’s efforts.”

We stopped by the address for the home in question but no home was there. A sign for the giveaway sat on the empty lot, as did a for sale sign. We found the design for the home and the property’s address is an active listing on several real estate websites.

Marlon Dugar declined a recorded interview but answered our questions on the phone. He confirmed the ticketholder’s story and claimed a glitch led to their accidental win.

Dugar explained in the summer of 2022 he planned to build a home and sell it. He changed plans after seeing the success of the Dream Home Giveaway, an annual project from KPLC 7 News and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. However, Dugar’s plan was very different. He told us he was going to build the home only if he sold enough tickets to pay for it. He admitted that part of his project was not disclosed to those who bought tickets.

From November to March, only eight tickets were sold according to Dugar. Since ticket sales could not cover the cost of the home he once listed at $375,000, he planned to extend the deadline again. After a ticket winner was accidentally named and the family questioned what was happening, Dugar said he decided to close the contest and refund ticketholders.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.