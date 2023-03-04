FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: LA-3059 closed at Burson Road

50/50 Thursdays
By Jakob Evans
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 12:37 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A trailer carrying an oversized load split in half closing LA-3059 at Burson Road, according to Louisiana State Police.

State Police says an 18-wheeler carrying the permitted load was traveling westbound when the failure occurred.

The closure is expected to last for an extended amount of time due to specialized equipment being needed to remove the trailer, LSP said.

Motorists are asked to re-route to Luke Powers Road.

