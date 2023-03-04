50/50 Thursdays
DeRidder man fatally hit by vehicle while walking on Highway 171

By Jakob Evans
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 1:57 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
VERNON PARISH, LA (KPLC) - A DeRidder man was walking along Highway 171, south of Highway 3226, when he was fatally struck by a 2018 GMC pickup truck, according to Louisiana State Police.

Marvin Bolton Jr., 39, of DeRidder was pronounced dead at the scene.

The initial investigation by state police revealed Bolton was struck by two vehicles and suffered fatal injuries as a result of the second crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

State Police reminds pedestrians to wear light-colored clothing and to face traffic to make themselves visible to drivers. Pedestrians are also reminded to always walk on a sidewalk. If no sidewalk is available, pedestrians should walk as close to the roadway edge as possible.

